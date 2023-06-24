EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg unveiled a redeveloped municipal pool house Friday morning.

The pool house features “Pirate’s Cove,” a family-friendly splash pad with an interactive pirate ship, tropical water features and an aquatic wheelchair ramp.

Originally built in 1954, the redeveloped pool house includes new restrooms, showers, a concession stand and a designated lifeguard room.

“We encourage everybody to be safe when they come in and bring some sunblock,” Ramiro Garza Jr., Mayor for the City of Edinburg said. “But, you know, come out and have some fun.”

One Edinburg family was excited to experience an all-inclusive splash pad for the first time.

“It’s got everything that would allow us to come and enjoy a good, nice family time,” Edna Vargas said. “We were able to get onto that ramp with her [family member] wheelchair and do… a lot of the things that I wouldn’t be able to do in a regular pool or you know, another facility that’s not inclusive.”

The municipal pool house is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday and 1 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. on weekends.

Admission prices are set depending on age group. The fee includes the use of all pool house amenities.

The redeveloped pool house is located at the Edinburg Municipal Waterpark located on 125 Mark S. Peña Dr.