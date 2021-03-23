Edinburg officials to host first dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, in partnership with the City of Edinburg and the Edinburg CISD School-Based Health Center, will host a first dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic on Wednesday.
Wristbands will be distributed at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg on a first-come, first-serve basis for the following:
- School and child care personnel
- Frontline healthcare workers
- People 50 years or older
- People 18 years and older with a health condition
A photo ID will be required to obtain a wristband.
There will be a limited number of 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine available at this location.
Staff from all three entities will administer the COVID-19 vaccinations from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021