Edinburg officials to host first dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District, in partnership with the City of Edinburg and the Edinburg CISD School-Based Health Center, will host a first dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic on Wednesday.

Wristbands will be distributed at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at the Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg on a first-come, first-serve basis for the following:

  • School and child care personnel
  • Frontline healthcare workers
  • People 50 years or older
  • People 18 years and older with a health condition

A photo ID will be required to obtain a wristband.

There will be a limited number of 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine available at this location.

Staff from all three entities will administer the COVID-19 vaccinations from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

