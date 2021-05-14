Edinburg North student awarded prestigious U.S. Navy scholarship

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – The City of Edinburg and the Edinburg Consolidated School District (ECISD) proudly celebrated the accomplishments of one of their own who will be going off to college with the help of a prestigious U.S. Navy scholarship.

City, school district, and U.S. military leaders gathered at Edinburg North High School Thursday morning to honor senior student, Selena Castanon.

Castanon earned the Navy’s $180,000 Minority Serving Institution Scholarship Reservation (MSISR), which she will use to pay for her next four years at Clark Atlanta University.

Castanon’s extemporary academic performance, community service, and position as a top cadet at her school set her apart from the rest, but what she has plans for the future proves that she was the right choice for the award.

“I want to obtain a degree in chemistry and hopefully do 20 years or more in the United States Navy as an EOD, which is Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit,” said Castanon.

This scholarship changes Castanon’s original plans of enlisting in the military.

“I wanted to go to college, but I wasn’t sure if I was going to because college is expensive. I was going to go enlisted into the Navy, but I heard of this opportunity, I applied, and now, thankfully I am going to college and be debt-free once I go to college.”

Castanon’s father, Gorge Castanon, watched in the audience as his daughter received the prestigious scholarship.

“I feel great, I’m so happy for my daughter,” said G. Castanon as he explained that he did his best to ensure his daughter got the best opportunities possible.

U.S. Army Lieutenant General, Ricardo Sanchez attended virtually as a special guest and reminded Castanon of the significance of her choice to serve her country.

“When our children start their education as pre-k three, pre-k four, all the way to 12th [grade], in the end, we want our students to come out like Selena,” said ECISD Superintendent Mario Salinas.

Castanon encourages students in similar positions as her to apply for scholarships and stay active in the community.

“Get involved, stay involved. It does help. Community service helps in more ways than one and any opportunity that you have to do something, take it. You don’t know when it’s going to help you in the future,” she said.