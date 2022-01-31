EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man will serve on the Texas Council For Developmental Disabilities.

On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott appointed two people to serve on the Texas Council For Developmental Disabilities for terms that run from February 2023 to February 2027.

One of the appointees is Juan Carlos Lopez, an Edinburg resident, who serves as a volunteer for the Valley Association for Independent Living. Lopez is also a graduate of McAllen High School.

The other appointee is Meridith Silcox, a Houston resident.