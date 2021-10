Courtesy: The City of Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg recognized October 2021 as Filipino American History Month in Edinburg.

Councilmembers declared the proclamation on Tuesday at a city meeting.

The city continues its commitment to inclusion and the celebration of diversity with its annual Filipino Festival.

The annual Filipino Event will take place Sunday, October 24 at 5 p.m. The event will be hosted at the City Hall Courtyard, located at 415 West University Drive.