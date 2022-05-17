HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman facing a murder charge relating to the death of a man in October 2021 is seeking to reduce the bond total she faces.

Elizabeth Mujica, 34, filed a motion to seek a bond reduction in the murder charge she faces on Monday. The hearing to see if her reduction is granted will be held on May 25.

Mujica currently faces a $253 thousand bond for the murder charge and an unrelated aggravated assault charge.

Mujica is accused of the shooting death of Milton Rodriguez, 24, along with her cousin Miguel Mujica, 36.

Police say Rodriguez was shot around 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2021 at an apartment on Mojave Street in Edinburg. Investigators believe the shooting happened after an argument. Witnesses told police that Miguel fired the shot at Rodriguez and Elizabeth assisted with helping him flee the scene.

Both Mujicas were eventually arrested and charged with murder. Miguel was also given a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon relating to a retaliation conviction from 2020. He faces a $750 thousand bond charge. He has pleaded not guilty and the next hearing in his case is scheduled for Aug. 24.

In the motion to lower Elizabeth’s bond, her attorney states the $250 thousand total should be reduced because she does not have the required funds to pay for the bond. They state the bond total is excessive. Elizabeth pleaded not guilty to the murder charge.

Elizabeth has been jailed since her arrest on Oct. 10, 2021. Since being arrested, Mujica has racked up an additional charge where she is accused of assaulting a woman inmate.

ValleyCentral reached out to Elizabeth’s attorney for comment but did not receive a response.