EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Municipal Court will begin its amnesty program on Valentine’s Day.

Through the program, residents with an outstanding traffic citation or a Class C misdemeanor will have the opportunity to pay the original fine, or make arrangements to pay, without any additional fees. Failure-to-appear charges will be waived for those who come in voluntarily, according to a release from the city.

People must appear in person at the Edinburg Municipal Court, located at 100 E. Freddy Gonzalez, to qualify for the program.

The Amnesty Program begins Feb. 14 and ends March 31.

For more information regarding pending traffic citations, the community is asked to call (956) 318-8819 or (956) 289-7797.