Edinburg mayoral race heads to runoff, candidate comments on campaign

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Votes are being finalized across the state on eight constitutional amendments and the mayoral race in Edinburg was one of the closest watched local elections.

None of the candidates for mayor of Edinburg received enough votes to decide who would be the next mayor. Voters will get another chance to cast their votes in a runoff election in December to decide.

A runoff election is triggered when one candidate doesn’t get more than 50 percent of the vote.

Mayor Richard Molina and challenger Ramiro Garza Jr. are the two candidates that voters will choose from in the runoff.

“I want to thank all of the people of Edinburg that have voted in this election, I’m very grateful for their support,” Ramiro Garza Jr. said. “I was the top vote-getter of the election by I believe 37 votes. Every vote counts.”

Local elections typically have smaller turnouts than presidential and even midterm elections despite having a more immediate impact on voters. Garza said he wants to see that change.

“We want to get people back engaged. We had 8,000 people that voted in our election out of 48,000 that are registered. My whole goal here is that at the end, should I get the honor to serve as mayor is to get more people engaged in the process.”

Molina and Garza will now try to get enough votes in the runoff to become mayor. Early voting begins November 29 and ends December 10.

“It’s great that we’re in the runoff but the work isn’t done. We need to continue pushing and hopefully spreading our message to bring a fresh start to our great city of Edinburg.”

ValleyCentral tried to contact mayor Richard Molina for comment for this story but our request for an interview was not returned.

Whoever gets the most votes at the end of the runoff election will win the election. If there’s a tie, a recount will happen. If after that it’s still a tie then the two will draw lots to determine who wins.