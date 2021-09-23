Edinburg mayoral candidates to participate in debate

ValleyCentral will stream the debate live on this story.

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two out of three candidates running for Edinburg mayor will participate in a debate hosted by Village in the Valley (ViVa).

Attending the debate will be Gilbert Enriquez and Ramiro Garza, current Mayor Richard Molina will not attend due to scheduling conflict. ViVa announced that all mayoral candidates were invited.

“Village in the Valley is a non-partisan, non-political, non-profit organization,” ViVa stated. “Our political action committee has hosted a political forum and debate in McAllen during the last mayoral election cycle.”

The debate will take place on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Edward Abstract & Title Company, 3111 W. Freddy Gonzalez Drive. The in-person event is limited to 40 people, who must show proof of COVID vaccination. If interest in attending in person, RSVP here.

Those unable to attend in person can join via Zoom. To join, the meeting ID 429 485 5173, Passcode: 3171.