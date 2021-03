EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Mayor Pro Tem for the city of Edinburg announced his resignation from the city council.

According to a release from the city, Councilmember Place 2 Gilbert Enriquez wrote a letter to the city stating his resignation was effective on March 16.

The city council accepted the resignation and thanked Enriquez for his services.

Remaining council members can fill the vacancy by appointment, said the release.