HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg High School Mariachi Director performed alongside Latino artist Peso Pluma during the MTV Music Awards.

Clyde Guerra, a Roma High School Alumni, played the violin during Peso Pluma’s live performance of his hit song “LADY GAGA.”

Source: Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Facebook Page

Source: Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Facebook Page

Source: Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District Facebook Page

Guerra was part of VMAs history, as Peso Pluma is one of the first Mexican artists to play regional Mexican music at the award show.

Edinburg High School and Roma Independent School District showed their support through social media by congratulating Guerra on his TV debut.