Edinburg man to serve 7 years for drug trafficking

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced an Edinburg, Texas man has been ordered to federal prison.

The USAO-SDTX said 36-year-old Ray Anthony Almaroad admitted to his role in a large cocaine trafficking conspiracy. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 26.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales ordered Almaroad to serve an 87-month sentence to be immediately followed by four years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court heard additional statements noting Almaroad’s use of a tractor-trailer hauling a legitimate truckload of limes. He used it as a decoy for the concealed compartment containing over 100 cocaine bundles.

On Nov. 27, 2020, Luis Elfego Ramirez drove a tractor-trailer to the Border Patrol checkpoint located near Sarita. Almaroad was the passenger and registered owner of the vehicle.

Authorities noted weld marks on the diesel tank and discovered a custom-made concealed compartment within the fuel tank.

Authorities said they found and seized 110 bundles of cocaine, with a total net weight of 109 kilograms.

Previously released on bond, Almaroad was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

49-year-old Luis Elfego Ramirez, from Edinburg, had also pleaded guilty and previously received 120 months imprisonment, said the news release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday