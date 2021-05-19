Edinburg man to serve 7 years for drug trafficking

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas announced an Edinburg, Texas man has been ordered to federal prison.

The USAO-SDTX said 36-year-old Ray Anthony Almaroad admitted to his role in a large cocaine trafficking conspiracy. He pleaded guilty on Jan. 26.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales ordered Almaroad to serve an 87-month sentence to be immediately followed by four years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court heard additional statements noting Almaroad’s use of a tractor-trailer hauling a legitimate truckload of limes. He used it as a decoy for the concealed compartment containing over 100 cocaine bundles.

On Nov. 27, 2020, Luis Elfego Ramirez drove a tractor-trailer to the Border Patrol checkpoint located near Sarita. Almaroad was the passenger and registered owner of the vehicle.

Authorities noted weld marks on the diesel tank and discovered a custom-made concealed compartment within the fuel tank.

Authorities said they found and seized 110 bundles of cocaine, with a total net weight of 109 kilograms.

Previously released on bond, Almaroad was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

49-year-old Luis Elfego Ramirez, from Edinburg, had also pleaded guilty and previously received 120 months imprisonment, said the news release.