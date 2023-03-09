EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was arrested after he threatened to shoot his stepson for using his toothpaste, an affidavit stated.

Lynn Leroy Knight was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Hidalgo County records.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated that at 8:33 p.m., Feb. 25, police responded to a disturbance in progress. Dispatch advised an officer that the caller, identified as Knight, reported that he was going to “shoot a relative if the police did not arrive,” the affidavit stated.

Police made contact with a man, who said his stepfather was upset at him because he used his toothpaste, according to the document.

“During the verbal altercation, [Knight] told him ‘I have a gun’ and when he turned around, he saw the muzzle of the gun pointed straight at him,” the affidavit stated.

The man said he tried to calm Knight down while he was arguing with his mother, but he was too aggressive and intoxicated.

Police made contact with the woman, who said she saw the man push Knight, causing him to fall. She then saw Knight walk into their bedroom and return with a black handgun, the document stated.

Officers recovered a black Taurus Brasil 38 special, according to the affidavit. Knight’s bond was set at $5,000 and records show that he was released from jail on Monday, March 6.