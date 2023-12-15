EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was sentenced Wednesday after sexually assaulting a missing child.

Luis Gilberto Castillo, 39, was found guilty on charges of continuous sexual abuse, indecency with a child, and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to a news release from the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 22, 2020, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a 12-year-old child who had previously been found in Castillo’s home.

A year later, authorities received information that the child was located at a rural location in Mission. According to the release, an investigation revealed that the child had been sexually assaulted by Castillo over the course of several months.

On Wednesday, Castillo was sentenced to 60 years on each count of aggravated sexual assault of a child, 42 years on the charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child and 20 years on a charge of indecency with a child. The sentences will run concurrently.

“The Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office remains committed to seeking justice for the victims of these atrocious crimes and will ensure that people like Castillo are no longer able to prey on the vulnerable members of our community,” said Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios.

Castillo will not be eligible for parole.