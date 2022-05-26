EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child.

Jorge Moreno, 43, was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first degree felony. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison on May 26, according to a release from Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.

Moreno was arrested on Aug. 30, 2018 by McAllen PD. The release stated that he was arrested for abusing an extended family member, with the victim being between the ages of 8 and 10 years old at the time.

“I commend Chief Hope Palacios and ADA Ricardo Hernandez for getting this violent offender off our streets and out of our community,” said Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. “I hope this conviction brings a sense of justice and closure to the victim and their family.”