EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexual abuse of a child.

Orlando Reyes Perez, 29, was convicted of abusing a 7-year-old child, according to a news release from Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr.

The abuse had occurred over a span of two years, the release stated.

Reyes was formally sentenced on April 22 on charges of sex abuse of a child continuous (victim under 14,) and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

“No child should live in fear or be abused,” said Rodriguez Jr. “Our office will continue the fight against sexual abuse to seek justice for victims. I want to personally thank ADA Marcela Saenz-Salinas, Nicole Rodriguez and Ricardo Hernandez for their long hours of work and dedication.”