EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was sentenced to 80 years in prison for sexual assault.

Andrew Salazar Ramos, 32, was sentenced to 80 years in prison according to a release from the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office.

On Oct. 9, 2017, Ramos offered a waitress a ride home. He then physically and sexually assaulted her, and took her unconscious body to several locations, the release stated.

The waitress was found with Ramos at a local hotel, in a “badly beaten” state.

Ramos was found guilty on four counts of aggravated sexual assault, a first degree felony, one count of aggravated sexual assault, a second degree felony, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated kidnapping.

“No person should be subject to this type of attack and abuse,” said Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. “I commend Special Crimes Division Chief Hope Palacios and ADA AnaLiz De Leon-Vargas for their hard work in getting this violent offender off our streets.”