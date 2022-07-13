A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – An Edinburg man was sentenced for receiving child pornography just months after finishing his previous sentence for possession of child pornography.

James Archie Wells, 63, was sentenced to 15 years in prison according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

During the hearing, it was also noted that Wells had previous convictions of child pornography and indecency with a child.

The release stated that he had just finished serving his previous sentences months prior before the recent offense.

Authorities learned that Wells had been viewing the child pornography from a halfway house in Edinburg. His electronic devices were seized, and Wells admitted using the dark web to download the content to his phone, according to the release.

The investigation determined that Wells had downloaded 371 videos of child pornography, including images of the sexual assault and rape of children, the release stated.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI with assistance from the Edinburg Police Department.

Wells’ sentence will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.