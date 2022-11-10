EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man pleaded not guilty after being arrested on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault.

Victor Alfonso Cereno was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon and aggravated sexual assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. Records show that Cereno entered a plea of not guilty Wednesday.

A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral details the alleged kidnapping and assault.

On Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, a deputy with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office made contact with a woman who said she had been kidnapped, according to the criminal complaint.

The woman told the deputy she had problems with her boyfriend, decided to stay with her mother, and had asked her mother to take her to her house to pick up clothing but that the mother refused, the complaint stated.

According to the complaint, she was walking down a road when she saw a white SUV approach her. She described the driver as a having dark skin tone with black hair, clean shaven and only spoke Spanish.

“The male offered her a ride, but she refused,” the complaint stated. “The male then pointed a gun at her and demanded her to get into the vehicle…”

The complaint stated that the man then drove the woman to a canal bank, where he put a gun to her head and told her to remove her clothing. The man then sexually assaulted her, authorities allege in the document.

Investigators made contact with Cereno “on a later date,” and he “implicated himself in the aggravated kidnapping,” the complaint reads.

Cereno was arrested Aug. 15 and his bond was set at $300,000, records show.

His next hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7.