Edinburg man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a child, sentenced to 27 years

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — A 66-year-old man had been sentenced to 27 years in prison for the sexual abuse of a child.

According to a release, Miguel Angel Ruano, was arrested August 2019.

The abuse of the child started when the victim was 7-years-old and lasted for two years, stated officials.

Ruano pleaded guilty on Monday at a hearing held over Zoom. Authorities said he will serve all 27 years in prison and is not eligible for parole.

The case was prosecuted by Special Crimes Division Chief Hope Palacios, who worked with the McAllen Police Department, Edinburg Police Department, Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Safe H.A.V.E.N., and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hidalgo and Starr Counties said the release.

If you suspect child abuse, please report it by calling 1-800-252-5400.  

