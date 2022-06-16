EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday after he plead guilty to the murder of his girlfriend.

Isidro Mancilla Jr. plead guilty to “intentionally or knowingly causing the death of an individual, namely, Samantha Cantu, by stabbing her with a knife.”

Around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, officers responded to a call of “suspicious circumstances” at the 3000 block of E. Efrain Street. After arriving at the scene, officers found Cantu, who was pronounced dead.

A 2019 report stated that a preliminary autopsy revealed that Cantu died from a single stab wound to her chest.

Mancilla was arrested on Feb. 27 in connection to the murder of Cantu.

Cantu, who was 27 years old at the time of her death, was Mancilla’s girlfriend, according to police.

Police said that Mancilla was hiding in Mexico prior to his arrest, and returned to the U.S. to surrender.