EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was sent to prison Tuesday for organizing the kidnapping of a 4-year-old child for ransom, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office announced.

Gilbert John Montez, 24, has been ordered to serve 16 years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit hostage taking.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani with the Southern District of Texas says Montez recruited and hired multiple people to transport and hold a 4-year-old child in return for $4,500.

In March of 2022, one of the hired people, Jose Andres Romo-Torres, took the child from his mother at a house holding smuggled migrants in Mission, the release stated.

Torres then gave the child to two strangers to transport past the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint to Corpus Christi.

Once the two strangers arrived in Corpus Christi, they both handed the child off to a third stranger who transported the child to Houston.

The child was then given to a fourth stranger, Jonathan Orlando Ortiz-De Leon, who took him to his apartment in Stafford located approximately 25 minutes from the Houston metropolitan area.

Montez and Ortiz-De Leon contacted the child’s father and informed him that his son would not be released from the Houston area until he paid $4,500, a release from the U.S. District Attorney’s Office stated.

One year later in April 2023, Montez hired Carlos Oyervides to help Ortiz-De Leon collect the $4,500 ransom payment and deliver the child to his father.

Authorities learned of the scheme and attempted to make arrangements with Oyervides and Ortiz-De Leon for the release of the child, but failed.

They then tracked the two men down to an apartment complex in Stafford, took them into custody and located the child.

“Human smugglers have a bad habit of becoming human kidnappers. Montez targeted a vulnerable family and leveraged a young child’s safety and a parents’ love to extort as much money as possible,” Hamdani said.

All parties involved in the kidnapping scheme have all pleaded guilty and have been ordered to prison.