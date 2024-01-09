WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas DPS is investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that happened on Monday at SH 107 west of North Sharp Road in Edinburg, according to a DPS news release.

The initial investigation showed at 9:52 p.m. a white 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport occupied by only the driver, was traveling westbound on SH 107 in the inside lane west of North Sharp Road.

A man was walking but failed to yield the right of way, entered the path of the Mitsubishi and was struck. The driver stopped to render aid.

The victim was identified as Jaime Medina, 43, of Edinburg. He died from his injuries at the scene.

DPS is further investigating this fatality.