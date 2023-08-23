McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison for his role in trafficking meth in tractor trailer loads, authorities announced.

Roel Longoria, 35, was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison Tuesday, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated.

Longoria was part of a group of four meth traffickers, including 36-year-old Dorian Hazel Ruiz Chavez of Mexico, 43-year-old Mario Alberto Ortiz of Edinburg, and 35-year-old Luis Ramos of Donna, the release stated.

In September 2020, law enforcement started an investigation into the group, who were believed to be importing drugs from Mexico using hidden compartments inside of tractor trailers. Ruiz-Chavez coordinated with Mexican drug suppliers, who would send the trailers into the U.S.

After crossing the border, Longoria and Ortiz would find willing drivers to transport the drugs further north.

On Nov. 12, 2020, authorities seized a tractor trailer containing 324 pounds of meth after it entered the Laredo Port of Entry. On April 26, 2021, a second trailer was seized after it was found to have 198 pounds of meth in a hidden compartment. Both of the trailers were allegedly transported at the direction of Ruiz-Chavez, the release stated.

After the trailers were seized, the group began transporting drugs in smaller loads using passenger vehicles. On May 13, 2021, Ramos was arrested while transporting 99 pounds of meth in his personal vehicle.

Longoria was the last of the four to be sentenced. Their prison sentences are listed below:

Roel Longoria: 262 months (21.8 years)

Dorian Hazel Ruiz-Chavez: 190 months (15.8 years)

Mario Alberto Ortiz: 168 months (14 years)

Luis Ramos: 70 months (5.8 years)

During the hearing, it was noted that Longoria had an extensive criminal history, including three prior felony convictions. His sentence will include five years of supervised release following release from prison.