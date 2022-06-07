EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was sentenced by a jury to life in prison without parole for the murder of two people.

According to a news release, a jury was selected on May 19, testimony began on May 23 and a verdict was reached on June 3.

The jury found Gabriel Keith Escalante, 43, guilty of Capital Murder of Multiple Persons, Murder; and Tampering/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair.

He was sentenced on June 6 to life without parole in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division.

“I commend Assistant District Attorneys Andrew Almaguer, Reuben Delgado and Jacob Salinas for their diligence and hard work in receiving a guilty verdict on this case. I also want to thank the Edinburg Police Department for their thorough investigation that helped ensure a conviction,” said Criminal District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez Jr.

On April 28, 2018, Olivia and Alejandro Salinas (mother and son) were reported missing by family members to Edinburg Police. Officers and investigators were dispatched to the Salinas’ home where their bodies were found hidden towards the back of their property.

Escalante was arrested by Edinburg Police on April 29, 2018. Police said he was found in possession of the Salinas’ vehicle and personal belongings.

Additionally, forensic blood evidence along with information that the defendant had stolen and sold their personal belongings ultimately led to his arrest for the murders.

The co-defendant’s case remains pending.