EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the backyard of a residence.

According to a media release from the City of Edinburg, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Thursday to the 1400 block of N. 14th Place in reference to a man found unresponsive.

Officers arrived to the scene where they found a 30-year-old man lying on the ground in the backyard of a residence, the release stated.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was ordered and the case remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.