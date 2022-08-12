EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the backyard of a residence.
According to a media release from the City of Edinburg, officers were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Thursday to the 1400 block of N. 14th Place in reference to a man found unresponsive.
Officers arrived to the scene where they found a 30-year-old man lying on the ground in the backyard of a residence, the release stated.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was ordered and the case remains under investigation.
