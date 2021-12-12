Edinburg man dies in single-car crash

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after authorities say he crashed in Hidalgo County.

According to a release, the driver of a 2011 GMC Terrain was traveling at an unsafe speed on Wisconsin Road near Val Verde Road in Hidalgo County when he lost control of the vehicle at 8:56 p.m. on Sunday.

The vehicle then went airborne into a canal near the roadway.

Police arrived and located the man, Edinburg resident Oscar Garcia Arango, 50, who died at the scene of the crash.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is further investigating this incident.