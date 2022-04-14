RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A jury found an Edinburg man guilty of killing a 32-year-old in 2017.

The five-day trial concluded on Monday with the conviction of Gabino Salinas, 37, for one count of capital murder and two counts of possession of marijuana. The punishment for capital murder is a life sentence without parole.

The murder relates to a Nov. 8, 2017 kidnapping incident when Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Mon Mack Road in rural Edinburg in reference to suspicious circumstances.

A man told investigators when he arrived at the home to check on Ricardo Moreno, he saw “blood all over the house,” according to a criminal complaint.

During a search of the home, investigators say they found evidence of a violent assault and began a search for the residents of the house, identified as Ricardo Moreno, 55, and Jose Angel Martinez, 32.

Witnesses told authorities they heard gunshots from the location. Surveillance video showed a “white SUV dragging a male subject down the roadway,” according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators later determined Salinas, Benjamin Sanchez, 25, Sandy Lutz, 31, and Hector Guerra, 48, had killed Moreno and Martinez, according to a news release. However, Moreno was later found alive with non-life-threatening injuries suffered during the incident.

Martinez was found dead days later on a ranch in Mission.

Salinas was arrested on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, and charged with the aforementioned charges. Salinas was also charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, however, these two charges were dismissed due to an “impossible date on the indictment.”

The other three suspects were arrested within the month and given the same charges.

Prosecutors have chosen not to seek the death penalty on Salinas. His trial is continuing this week. Sanchez’s trial is scheduled for April 25. The trials for Guerra and Lutz are not yet scheduled.

Guerra, Lutz, and Sanchez all still face aggravated assault and kidnapping charges for this incident. It’s unclear if these will be dismissed for them as well as their trials near.