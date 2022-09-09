MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man is charged with sexual assault of a minor after the child told police the man would touch her breast and pelvic area after “play fighting.”

Adam Wayne Kidd was arrested by McAllen police on Aug. 30 on charges of sex abuse of a child continuous, victim under 14, according to Hidalgo County records.

Police say the child told her mother that Kidd began sexually assaulting the victim, beginning April 2019 until June 2021, a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral stated.

The mother confronted Kidd when the victim told her about the touching. Kidd denied the allegations but asked the mother if they were speaking of an incident that occurred in San Antonio, the report states.

The victim mentioned the San Antonio incident to police where Kidd purposely poured water on her and proceeded to touch her in a sexual way.

The victim was said to be nine years old when the assaults began, the complaint stated. The victim told police Kidd assaulted her multiple times when he would “play fight” with her.

Kidd had a total bond of $75,000 and was released on Aug. 31, according to Hidalgo County Records.