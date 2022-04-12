HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More details have been released on a bar shooting that left one man dead and two others injured.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Los Amigos Bar in rural Edinburg on Monday at 12:55 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Deputies located two men with gunshot wounds, Gerardo Lopez and Noe Hernandez-Maldonado. Lopez was responsive and was transported to a local hospital. Hernandez-Maldonado was pronounced dead at the scene from the gunshot wounds he suffered.

Several hours later, a man arrived at a local hospital claiming he was injured in a bar shooting. Surveillance video and evidence recovered from the scene revealed this man, identified as Alexandro Cruz, 28, was involved in the shooting that left Hernandez-Maldonado dead.

Cruz was taken into custody and charged with murder and attempted murder. He remains in Hidalgo County jail on a $1.5 million bond.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the Hidalgo County Crimestoppers at 956-668-8477.