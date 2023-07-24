WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in rural Weslaco.

Martin Eujenio Rodriguez, 39, was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit stated that on Wednesday, July 19, a Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the 7000 block of D. Street in reference to the shooting.

The victim told authorities that he was walking down the street when he saw Rodriguez driving a gray SUV and pulled over next to him. Rodriguez then pointed the gun in his direction, shooting at him several times, the affidavit stated.

The deputy found six bullet casings on the street.

Rodriguez was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on July 21. His bond was set at $50,000.