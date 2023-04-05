ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man accused of shooting a man who was watching the Super Bowl with his family was arrested nearly two months after the attack, authorities said.

Constantino Hernandez Cerda, 35, was arrested on Friday on two county of deadly conduct and one county of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Feb. 12, deputies responded to Oak Drive in rural Elsa in reference to a shooting. One of the victims told authorities that a friend he’s known for two years came over to his house asking for money.

He told his friend he did not have the money, and his friend later returned with a second man known as “Bola,” the affidavit stated. Bola was later identified as Hernandez.

The victim said that his father began yelling at the two men and that’s when he said Hernandez began shooting at his dad, striking him in the hand.

Deputies spoke with the father, who said that he was outside the house for the Super Bowl when Hernandez shot at him and his family, the affidavit stated.

“Sheriff’s deputies observed [the victim] was bleeding heavily from his hands,” the document stated. “Sheriff’s deputies collected brass .223 caliber and 9mm casings from the scene.”

Hernandez was arrested on Friday, March 30, by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Records show his bond was set at $12,500.