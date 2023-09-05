EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was arrested after fleeing a crash with a cyclist, officials said.

At 11 a.m. Tuesday, Edinburg police officers responded to the accident in the area of University Drive and Sugar Road. Upon arrival, officers were told that a silver Chrysler 300 had fled the scene.

The cyclist was transported to a local hospital for treatment with minor injuries, a release from the Edinburg Police Department stated.

Officers were able to locate the suspect near Edinburg City Hall with the help of “good samaritans,” police added.

The suspect, identified as 66-year-old Jose Espinoza, was subsequently arrested.

The case remains under investigation.