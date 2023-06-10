EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for stalking his ex-wife and threatening her new boyfriend, Edinburg police say.

Joe Garcia was arrested on a charge of stalking in May, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

On May 28, Cantu arrived at Holy Family Church where his ex-wife and her new boyfriend were attending Mass, according to an affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral.

The victim told police Garcia confronted her boyfriend and then attempted to convince her to leave with him in his car after confronting her about her new relationship.

The victim asked Garcia to leave multiple times but he refused until other members of the church contacted police.

Prior to the church incident, Garcia showed up at the victim’s place of employment on May 14. She told police he was looking for her and demanded to talk to her.

Garcia became argumentative and confrontational with her co-workers and other staff members, the affidavit stated.

On May 8, a detective contacted Garcia to tell him that his ex-wife no longer wanted any form of communication with him and to no longer attempt to contact her.

Garcia was issued a bond of $5,000.