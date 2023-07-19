McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man was arrested after he allegedly held his phone under the restroom stall wall and recorded the man next to him, documents detail.

Jacob Paul Fuentes was arrested on a charge of invasive visual recording, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A criminal complaint stated that on July 5, a man reported to police that he was recorded without his consent in a restroom at the South Texas VoTech McAllen campus.

Two days later, detectives spoke with the man who said he was in a stall in the men’s student restroom when someone entered the stall next to his. The man said he stood up from the toilet and bent down to pick up his pants when he saw a hand holding a phone underneath with the camera app open, the complaint states.

He said he called out to the suspect, who removed the phone and quickly exited the stall.

The next day, detectives spoke with Fuentes who said he was in the stall with his phone out, because he usually places it on his underwear or on the floor. Fuentes denied recording the man and offered to apologize to him.

Based on information collected, Fuentes was taken into custody on the charge of invasive visual recording and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Monday. His bond was set at $4,000.