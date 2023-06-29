EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a man accused of fleeing the scene of a deadly auto-pedestrian crash.

Cruz Fabian Bazan was arrested on a charge of accident involving death, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit stated that at 6:40 a.m. April 6, a DPS trooper was dispatched to an accident on FM 2812 and Cesar Chavez Road outside of Edinburg.

A pedestrian at the scene, identified as Helena Liliana Vaquera Pena, was pronounced dead.

The affidavit stated that Vaquera Pena ran across the roadway and failed to yield the right of way to a motorist, and was struck. The driver fled the scene and failed to provide medical attention.

Authorities interviewed Bazan, who said he was travelling westbound on FM 2812 and saw someone waving him down yelling for him to stop. He said as he drove past them, he got distracted and took his eyes off the roadway to look at them. When he refocused, he saw someone in his lane before striking a person wearing a green top.

“He stated he got scared and drove away from the crash scene, eventually stopping in a neighborhood to check his Jeep,” the document stated.

He said he then called his girlfriend to tell her he hit a person. Bazan was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on June 7. His bond was set at $5,000.