HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial for a man accused of killing a man after he hit him with his car will take place later this year.

Jesse Solis, 19, is charged with the murder of John Young, 41, in a November 2020 attack. He is scheduled for trial on June 20.

On November 6, 2020, police say Young was found dead in a roadway on 21st Avenue in Edinburg.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and saw a 2007 silver Buick strike Young’s body with the side mirror of the car on 21st Avenue in Edinburg.

Police say the driver of the vehicle stopped and then returned with another individual. The pair confronted Young and then a physical fight began.

The suspect, later identified as Solis, and an unnamed 16-year-old boy beat Young to death. It is not believed that the two parties knew each other before the incident.

Solis later hid the car in a yard under tree branches. Police later found the vehicle, however, and stated that blood was present on the exterior of the car.

Solis and the 16-year-old were arrested. Solis was indicted for murder in April 2021. He has been released on bond since August 2021.

The details on the 16-year-old’s charges are not available due to his age at the time of the incident.