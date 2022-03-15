HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) –The first of four people facing charges for a 2017 kidnapping murder incident will soon face trial for the offense.

Gabino Salinas, 36, is charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated kidnapping. He will face trial on April 4 and April 5, according to court records.

Salinas, Benjamin Sanchez, 25, Sandy Lutz, 31, and Hector Guerra, 48, are accused of kidnapping two men from their home and killing one of them.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, Hidalgo County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Mon Mack Road in rural Edinburg in reference to suspicious circumstances.

A man told investigators when he arrived at the home to check on Ricardo Moreno, he saw “blood all over the house,” according to a criminal complaint.

During a search of the home, investigators say they found evidence of a violent assault and began a search for the residents of the house, identified as Ricardo Moreno, 55, and Jose Angel Martinez, 32.

Benjamin Sanchez, Sandy Lutz, and Hector Guerra are also accused in the murder of Jose Angel Martinez in 2017 (photo: Hidalgo County Public Records)

Witnesses told authorities they heard gunshots from the location. Surveillance video showed a “white SUV dragging a male subject down the roadway,” according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators later determined Salinas and two other men had kidnapped and killed Moreno and Martinez, according to a news release. However, Moreno was later found alive with non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the kidnapping.

Martinez was found dead days later on a ranch in Mission.

Salinas was arrested on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017, and charged with the three aforementioned charges.

The other three suspects were arrested within the month and given the same charges.

Prosecutors have chosen not to seek the death penalty on Salinas and now his trial is set for the first week of April. Sanchez’s trial is scheduled for April 25. The trials for Guerra and Lutz are not yet scheduled.