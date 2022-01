EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg reminds residents through Jan. 21, they can place their live Christmas trees on the curbside to be collected with the regular trash.

The city’s social media post lists three locations where residents can also drop off their trees: Resource Recovery Center, Edinburg Regional Landfill, and the Edinburg Service Center.

Trees must not have any ornaments, lights, tinsel, flocking and stands must be removed.

For more information call 956-381-5635.