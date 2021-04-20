Edinburg Library to host Resume Workshop

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – The Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library will be hosting a resume workshop to help individuals get their resumes into great shape. The workshop will be led by an awarded job search coach.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 28th starting at 4 p.m. at the Sekula Memorial Library. The Sekula Memorial Library is located at 1906 South Closner in Edinburg.

Topics that will be covered include ways to prepare for virtual and in-person interviews, tips for researching employers and requesting a desired salary, and many more tips.

The presenter at the event will be Ashely Watkins, a Job Search Coach, a Nationally Certified Résumé Writer, and a Nationally Certified Online Profile Expert with Write Step Resumes. Watkins has received several awards such as the 2019 LinkedIn Top Voice (Careers and Job Search Experts), 2019 Top 8 Resume Writing Services – The Balance Careers, and more.

The resume workshop is free and will be offered both in-person and virtually. Registration is required for the in-person workshop and can be completed by contacting the reference desk. Virtual event registration can be completed through the website here.

For more information call 956-383-6246 or visit the Library website here.