Edinburg Library to Host Local Poet

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) – The Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library will host local poet César L. de León to celebrate National Poetry Month.

De León will promote his work and talent, including his poetry anthology Dreaming: A tribute to Selena Quintanilla-Perez.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 22nd from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dustin Michael Sekula Memorial Library. The Library is located at 1906 South Closner in Edinburg.

De León is one of four poet organizers for Poets Against Walls, a grass-roots collective of poets and educators dedicated to centering and elevating work by Borderland writers, artists, and activists affected by borders and division of all kinds. His work has appeared and been recognized in multiple pieces such as La Bloga, Pilgrimage, The Acentos Review, and more.

César has received awards from the Texas Intercollegiate Press Association and the Columbia Scholastic Press Association. De León’s first collection of poems, Speaking with Grackles by Soapberry Trees, is coming in the spring of 2021 from FlowerSong Press.

The event is free, registration is required. Those interested in the event can register with Raul Martines at 956-383-6246. For more information on other Library events visit the website here.