Edinburg law office holds ‘Toys for Tots’ drive

EDINBURG/HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The Law Office and Mediation Center of Aurelio Garza in Edinburg is partnering up with the Marine Corps Reserve Training Center in Harlingen for their 2nd Annual ‘Toys for Tots’ drive.

Garza shares this is a way to spread Christmas cheer for families faced with difficult circumstances brought on by the pandemic.

“With this time coming around the pandemic still raging on, I just want to be able to collect some toys and hopefully give them out to children who really will not have a positive experience because of their lack of abilities,” said attorney, Aurelio Garza.

For every unwrapped toy donated, one raffle ticket will be given for a chance to win a $100 Best Buy gift card.

Toys can be donated at the law office during regular business hours Monday through Friday.

To maintain COVID-19 safety measures, call 956-513-1117 for a staff member to pick up the donated toy(s) from your vehicle.

The toy drive ends December 14 and the announcement of the gift card winner will be held online at Law Office and Mediation Center of Aurelio Garza Facebook’s page on December 15.