Edinburg juvenile coach arrested, fired for sexual offenses

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — An Edinburg Youth Development Coach at Evins Regional Juvenile Center was arrested Tuesday evening for Improper Sexual Activity with a Person in Custody and Indecency with a Child.

Todd Hanks, 50, was suspended from the facility without pay after an employee made an allegation against Hanks Tuesday morning, according to a press release from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

Hanks joined the agency in 2005.

TJJD’s Office of the Inspector General officers interviewed Hanks. He was then immediately terminated from employment.

Hank was arrested and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail Tuesday evening.

The victim has since received medical and clinical attention, his family members have been notified by the agency.

TJJD followed the Prison Rape Elimination Act guidelines.

Executive Director of TJJD Camille Cain spoke on the incident in a statement.

“I am outraged by this incident, and we will pursue the highest possible penalties available against this former staff member. This agency has zero tolerance for any employee who preys upon or endangers the youth in our care, and we will always respond swiftly to such allegations. I am heartbroken for the youth, and we are doing everything we can to provide proper treatment and care.” – Camille Cain

