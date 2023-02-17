EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg has broken ground at the city’s hike-and-bike trail as crews prepare to make lighting improvements along the existing trail.

Edinburg’s hike-and-bike trail is located between Freddy Gonzalez Drive and Cano Street within 7th and 8th Avenue.

At the Cenizo Park groundbreaking Friday morning, crews began installing 115 solar lights and reflective pavement markings at the intersections along the corridor.

The lighting upgrades are a collaboration between Edinburg and the Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization project funded by the Texas Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside Program.

The estimated completion date for the project is May.

With proper lighting, residents can extend usable park hours and time spent outdoors which aligns with the city’s initiative to promote a healthier and more active community.