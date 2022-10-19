EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Edinburg is hosting a Day of the Dead celebration that is free and open to the public, according to an Edinburg Cultural Arts Facebook post.

The event will be held from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Promenade Park Amphitheater, located at 201 W. McIntyre Ave, as stated on the post.

The event, titled “Los Muertos Bailan,” will include vendors, Lucha Libre, carnival rides, a Catrina fashion contest and more.

There will also be live music by ‘The Delta Boyz’, ‘Solido’, ‘Ram Herrera and the Outlaw band’ and ‘Jay Perez and the Band’, according to the post.