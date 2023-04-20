EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cities across the Rio Grande Valley are participating in a tire collection recycling project.

Cameron County:

Cameron County precincts commissioners are partnering with the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council to gather recyclable tires.

Residents can drop-off up to four car or pickup tires at their respective city location.

-Commissioner Benavides Precinct 1 Yard, 9091 N. Oklahoma Ave. in Brownsville

-Commissioner Lopez Precinct 2 Warehouse, 7092 Old Alice Rd. in Brownsville

-Commissioner Garza Precinct 3 Warehouse, 26945 FM 510 in San Benito

-Commissioner Ruiz Precinct 4 Warehouse, 26641 White Ranch Rd. in La Feria

Cameron County requires a proof of residency such as a driver’s license or utility bill to donate tires.

Tractor tires, tires with rims or commercial tires will not be allowed.

Residents can drop off their tires between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Friday, April 21.

One location will be opened from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, April 22 at the Cameron Park Centro Cultural located on 2100 Gregory Ave. in Brownsville.

Hidalgo County:

The City of Edinburg is hosting an Earth Day tire collection recycling event this week.

Edinburg residents can dispose up to 20 unwanted tires free of charge for proper shredding and disposal. The city requires residents to bring an ID and utility bill at any of the tire drop-off sites as a proof of residency.

Edinburg residents can drop off their tires at any of the three Edinburg locations:

-Edinburg Landfill, 8601 N. Jasman Rd.

-Bicentennial Park 2202 W. Sprague St.

-Recycling Center 3102 S. Business 281

All three locations will be taking tires from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 22.

Tractor-trailer tires, forklift tires, agriculture/farm machine and implement tires will not be accepted.