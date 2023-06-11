EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Texas Health System is celebrating a milestone of performing robotic surgery on 1,000 patients, the hospital system announced.

Sandra Esquivel, MD, performed her thousandth minimally invasive robotic surgery using the state-of-the-art da Vinci Xi Surgical System at STHS Edinburg.

Since 2017, Esquivel has performed a variety of minimally invasive procedures with the da Vinci Xi system.

“Through her expertise, acumen for embracing leading-edge technology, and dedication, she is positively impacting the lives of her patients,” said Lance Ames, CEO, of South Texas Health System Edinburg.

The advanced robotic technology allows patients to experience less pain while undergoing surgery, a shorter hospital stay post-surgery, and a shorter recovery time.

According to STHS, the da Vinci Xi Surgical System allows surgeons to operate on a patient through one or more small incisions using four thin robotic arms.

The surgical system has a wider range of motion than the human hand, offering a magnified, 3D view of the surgical site helping with precision, flexibility, and control.

“There’s less damage to the body than with open surgery. I’ve seen my patients experience much less pain than those who had traditional surgery, and their recovery time has been that much quicker. Many of these minimally invasive procedures require a shorter hospital stay or are done as outpatient procedures, which allows our patients to get back to their daily lives,” Esquivel said.

STHS Edinburg became the first medical facility south of San Antonio to use the da Vinci Xi system in 2015.

The hospital received its second da Vinci Xi in February 2021.