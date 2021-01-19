Edinburg hospice care founders pay over $1.8M to resolve claims

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—The founders of an Edinburg hospice and home health agency, paid a total of $1,847,279.36, following an investigation into improper payments to physicians for referrals.

Founders Onder Ari, 49, and Sedat Necipoglu, 48, along with their companies Allstate Hospice LLC and Verge Home Care LLC, are accused of offering compensation to physicians who were responsible for a significant majority of their patient referrals.

According to a news release, Ari and Necipoglu provided physicians with monthly payments pursuant to medical directorship agreements with Allstate and Verge.

Those payments were in excess of fair market value for the services the physicians actually provided.

“The FBI is committed, along with its partners, to taking action to eliminate improper relationships and inducements that can corrupt the integrity of physician decision-making and increase health care costs,” said Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, FBI San Antonio Division. “Along with criminal prosecution, the FBI will also pursue administrative and civil remedies with the U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) and our partner investigative agencies, to prevent, deter and recover government losses sustained by fraud, waste and abuse.”

The payments are a result of a 2016 FBI investigation revealing improper payments to physicians for referrals.

The investigation also revealed the physicians were provided other gifts and benefits including travel and tickets to sporting events, according to officials.

“Paying physicians to steer patients to one provider over another unacceptably subverts patient choice,” said Special Agent in Charge Miranda Bennett of the Department of Health and Human Services – Office of Inspector General (DHHS-OIG). “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate improper payments to physicians to protect patients and the integrity of the programs from unscrupulous acts.”