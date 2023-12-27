EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With interest rates below seven percent and a growing population, houses are selling fast in Edinburg.

The city has dozens of new subdivisions going up and they are selling out.



“We were above eight percent for at least 45 days for good while but they are going to be going back down,” explained Element Realty Owner Maria Guerra.

Decreasing interest rates are why Valley realtors are keeping their eyes on Edinburg.

“There’s been a lot of growth in the Edinburg and even surrounding areas. McAllen has been landlocked for a while so definitely Edinburg is the next expanding city,” Guerra told us.

New neighborhoods are popping up seemingly everywhere in the city now. In fact they’ve been putting up these subdivisions so quickly you get the feeling they’re running out of names for the streets.

There’s Pippen Avenue, Duncan Lane and they even have Rodman Lane. It makes you wonder what the sign is going to look like when they have Wembanyama Street.

One new Edinburg resident says he knows it’s a good investment because his area has grown since he moved in six months ago.

“We were actually one of the first ones in the neighborhood. These houses were not even built yet when we first came here,” Edinburg homeowner Mark Saenz said.

Not only is the housing market in Edinburg becoming competitive but there are other reasons homes are going quickly.

“Our cost of living has stayed relatively low in comparison to other areas and because people from out-of-state that aren’t used to that. Even California, Austin, San Antonio people are moving back down, or moving just from a new state,” Guerra noted.

She adds many people are working from home now so that makes affordable homes attractive.

According to Guerra, the houses going up in Edinburg are largely single-family and multi-family fourplexes.