Edinburg high school administrator arrested for stealing from comic book store, police say

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—A school administrator for Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District was arrested and charged with theft.

Juan Martinez Jr, who is listed as a district administrator for Edinburg High School, was arrested by McAllen police Friday.

Martinez Jr. was charged with one count of theft of property between $100 and $750, public records show. He was released from jail the same day on a PR bond of $5,000.

Juan Martinez Jr., Photo courtesy: Hidalgo County Jail records.

According to the McAllen Police Department, the theft took place at the Kaboom Comics, a store where comics, cards, and collectibles are sold.

The same day of the arrest, the store posted a video of one of the comics being returned to its shelf.

In a statement from Edinburg, CISD officials said “The district does not comment on personnel matters.”

Currently, it is not known if Martinez is still employed within Edinburg CISD.